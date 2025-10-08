Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino

Arduino boards are a popular choice for DIY electronics projects and embedded devices, especially in cases where a Raspberry Pi board or other single-board computer isn’t ideal. Now, the Arduino company has plans to be acquired by Qualcomm, while also revealing a new Uno Q board powered by Qualcomm hardware.

Qualcomm has agreed to acquire Arduino as part of its “strategy to empower developers by facilitating access to its unmatched portfolio of edge technologies and products.” The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, and it’s still subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions, so there is a (small) chance it could fall through. Qualcomm also recently purchased Edge Impulse, an AI development platform for embedded devices, and Foundries.io, a cloud management platform for embedded hardware.