Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
Embedded.com ☛ How to Cross-Compile a C/C++ Application with LVGL for Raspberry Pi Boards
This project demonstrates successful cross-compilation of a C/C++ application utilizing the Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL) on an Ubuntu 22.04 host system for deployment on a Raspberry Pi Zero W running Raspberry Pi OS (Legacy) Lite (target), which is a 32-bit operating system optimized for devices with limited resources. The application delivers a responsive graphical user interface (GUI) on the ELECROW 10.1-inch HDMI capacitive touch IPS display. It features a 1280×800 resolution LCD, touch screen, and supports plug-and-play functionality without any drivers.
HowTo Geek ☛ Arduino Reveals Uno Q Board With Debian Linux, and a Qualcomm Acquisition
Electronic Design ☛ Qualcomm’s Acquisition of Arduino Creates a New Vibe—AI and Signal Processing on the UNO Q
Hackster ☛ Qualcomm Acquires Arduino, Launches the New Arduino UNO Q Single-Board Computer
Qualcomm is continuing its acquisition spree, and its latest target is none other than Arduino: the firm has been snapped up for an undisclosed sum, the biggest user-facing outcome of which is the release of a brand-new Arduino UNO powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing system-on-chip — turning the iconic development board into a fully standalone Linux-based single-board computer dubbed the Arduino UNO Q.
Linux Focus:
Arduino has just been acquired by Qualcomm, and they're already launching a new product that runs Linux
Qualcomm Introduces The Arduino Uno Q Linux-Capable SBC
Linux Gizmos:
Arduino UNO Q Combines Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 and STM32 MCU
Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.
As part of the announcement, both companies introduced the Arduino UNO Q, a new dual-processor development board based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 platform, and the Arduino App Lab, a cross-platform development environment designed to integrate Linux, real-time, Python, and AI workflows.