original
End of Vista 10, Ascent of GNU/Linux on Laptops/Desktops
Microsoft is 'killing' Vista 10, it's the 'end' of the only version (other than Vista 11) that gets security patches
Microsoft now offers people only one choice: Vista 11 or die!
Yes, the kill switches are becoming mandatory.
Microsoft does not care about the users; it wants captives, not users.
If you know someone who still uses an "old" version of Windows, well... now is a good time to help that someone upgrade the computer to GNU/Linux. The "not yet" excuse is becoming invalid. █