news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Graphics Stack
-
Amit Patel ☛ Mapgen4’s use of WebGL2
I try to avoid big software rewrites. But sometimes the rewrites are just an excuse to re-familiarize myself with the code. I rationalized rewriting Mapgen4’s renderer by saying I wanted to use WebGL2. And I did use WebGL2, but the improvements turned out to be minor: [...]
-
-
Applications
-
TecMint ☛ ytDownloader – Simple Linux GUI for YouTube Video Downloads
Enter ytDownloader: a modern graphical interface that brings the power of yt-dlp to your desktop with a user-friendly design.
-
-
Games
-
Leon Mika ☛ Devlog: Godot Game - A Trigger That Reveals Secrets
Now, the next question is how to fade the tile map in and out. I could just toggle the visibility but that’s way too jarring. What I hope to achieve is to add an animation player to SecretReveal which will play a fade transition as the player enters or exits the Area2D. But how to do that without using scripting? I rather use the primitives offered to me as I’m guessing they’ll be more efficient than throwing events around in GDSscript.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
Vermaden ☛ New fwget(8) FreeBSD Firmware Tool
I did not used mine ThinkPad T14 for some time and after I tried to use it I noticed it was still running FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE that was installed there – so I though – time for an upgrade. I did not wanted anything ‘experimental’ such as PKGBASE – just regular upgrade to supported FreeBSD 14.3-RELEASE version. Generally the classic upgrade procedure with freebsd-update(8) tool went well. Packages also updated OK with pkg(8) tool … but WiFi was gone.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ NVIDIA DGX Spark: The developer’s personal AI supercomputer built on an Ubuntu base
The history of computing is a story of incredible change, but not every revolution happens at the same speed. It took decades to downsize the mainframe, invent the microprocessor, and bring computing into personal devices. Today, we are witnessing a new era: the move from massive, centralized AI clusters to powerful, on-device AI PCs. And it’s happening at an explosive pace. This article explores why the second revolution is so much faster, and how years of advancements in the Ubuntu ecosystem have helped facilitate this shift.
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: FunOS 25.10
A new version of FunOS, an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager, is now available. FunOS 25.10 is based on Ubuntu 25.10 and it brings Linux kernel 6.17, new wallpapers and splash screen, and Rust-based system components: [...]
-
-