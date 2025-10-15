news
Free, Libre Education and Events
Education
April ☛ April Launches a "So long Windows, Hello Free Software!" campaign
Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Microsoft was to stop the free of charge support of Windows 10. Under public pressure, the deadline was prolonged by a year – with new constraints. To break free from the rule of this American Big Tech and its proprietary operating system, April – the main French advocacy association devoted to promoting and protecting Free/Libre Software – launched a nation wide campaign : "So long Windows, Hello Free Software!" ("Adieu Windows, bonjour le libre !" in french).
Rlang ☛ New, work-in-progress book on spatial data visualization in R
We want to introduce a new, work-in-progress book on spatial data visualization in R using the tmap package. The current version of the book, titled Spatial Data Visualization with tmap: A Practical Guide to Thematic Mapping in R, is available online at https://tmap.geocompx.org/. This blog post provides an overview of the book, its current status, and how you can get involved in its development.
OpenFest ☛ OpenFest 2025
OpenFest is conference for open culture, free and open software and knowledge sharing.
Olimex ☛ OpenFest 2025 is this weekend in Sofia, come and join us in Saturday at the traditional Soldering workhop!
OpenFest is the biggest event in Bulgaria about open source!
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, October 17, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, October 10 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin at Capitole du Libre in Toulouse, Nov 15-16
Capitole du Libre is the leading annual open-source and free software conference in Toulouse, France, and has been a key event in the community for over a decade. With offices based in Toulouse, Bootlin has been a long-time participant and active contributor to this event, and 2025 will be no exception.
