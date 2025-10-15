news
I tried a Linux distro that promises free, built-in AI - and things got weird
I've used, tested, reviewed, suggested, recommended, and just generally experienced more Linux distributions than I can remember. Most always, those distributions kind of blend together, as if the only thing to differentiate them is the combination of base, desktop environment, and theme.
Every so often, however, I run into a general-use Linux distribution that makes me think, "Wow, this would be a great operating system for anyone!" That thought hit me upside the noggin when it came time to review the latest release of Gnoppix.
If you've never heard of Gnoppix, it's another Debian-based distribution that is aimed at the average user. And although the developers extol Gnoppix ability to use AI, I've found that to be secondary to its more general purpose.