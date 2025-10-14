news
Tails 7.1 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Tor Browser 14.5.8 and Tor 0.4.8.19
Coming almost a month after Tails 7.0, the Tails 7.1 release is here to change the home page of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to an offline page instead of an online page of the Tails website, and improve the Authentication Required dialog to open an app as root when no password was set in the Welcome Screen.
Tails 7.1 also updates the Tor Browser to version 14.5.8, the Tor client to version 0.4.8.19, Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 140.3.0, removes the ifupdown package, and hides the “Your connection to Tor is not being managed by Tor Browser” message in new tabs of the Tor Browser.