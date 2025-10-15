news
4 things that make your transition from Windows to Linux easier
Windows 10's end-of-life date is fast approaching, and one route people are taking to avoid being left behind is moving to Linux. It's the same one I took, as I dipped a toe into Linux Mint back in May, eventually settling on Fedora KDE Plasma, which I'm using right now.
That's not to say my move from Windows to Linux was particularly smooth. There were a few moments when I felt like throwing in the towel and just going back to Microsoft's OS. However, with a few tools at my disposal, I managed to find my new home in the open-source space. So, here are some things I recommend you have on hand when making your own journey