Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
Notebook Check ☛ Amazon unveils affordable Fire TV Stick 4K Select with Linux-based Vega OS
Amazon has introduced a brand-new, more affordable Fire TV Stick 4K, which is designed to load apps faster and stream 4K HDR content at a relatively affordable price. The stick runs Amazon's brand-new Vega operating system and also supports game streaming services such as Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
HowTo Geek ☛ Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' Finally Arrives on the Fire TV 4K Select
Amazon has been working on a new software platform for its Fire TVs and streaming sticks, designed to replace the current Android-based software. Today, the company revealed the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, and it’s the first device with the new ‘Vega’ software.
The new 4K Select is a streaming stick with 4K HDR10+ support, 8GB of internal storage, and an Alexa voice remote. Amazon says it “works with your favorite streaming services” and will eventually support Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna cloud gaming, and Amazon’s upgraded Alexa+ virtual assistant. There’s not a complete list of supported streaming services, but the product page mentions YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Twitch, Sling, Tubi, Prime Video, Pluto TV, Starz, Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, MGM+, and Peacock.
Make Use Of ☛ Linux isn’t really free—you have to pay the DIY tax [Ed: What about the Windows security breach tax? Also, is Windows easy to use? It is not. Plus, one has to reinstall it a lot, so this is FUD, old FUD recycled.]
