Reason #7 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Science and Technology
Part of a short series of posts
Windows - including Vista 10 - is about business and commerce. It's about money. It's about "shareholders' value" (for Microsoft's stock). Vista 10 is a spying machine, which in no way benefits users. Vista 11 is even worse.
Let's get back to science, to engineering, and to technological excellence.
See, efficiency and performance matter in GNU/Linux. The goal isn't to sell you more hardware and more licences of the operating system. The aim is to be compatible with as many devices as possible, including old machines. There's no financial incentive or motivation to force people to 'upgrade'.
NASA was about science, about serving the public.
Those who try to replace NASA with for-profits are just blasting dysfunctional junk into space, resulting in more dangerous debris circulating in orbit.
Think of this as an analogy for GNU/Linux and Free software. The objective isn't to squeeze as much money as possible out of people. There's constantly a desire to refine the underlying engineering. Sustainability is a factor.
This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. Otherwise the industry will remain debased and greed-lusting. █
