Free and Open Source Software

The announcement of the release of ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 brings a significant upgrade that delivers enhanced PDF editing capabilities, boosts performance for spreadsheets, and introduces various usability refinements across the entire suite.

The new release further strengthens the position of ONLYOFFICE Docs as a powerful, secure, and user-friendly open-source office suite designed for both businesses and individual Linux users. Version 9.1 continues the project’s focus on providing flexible deployment options and seamless collaboration for teams worldwide.

Below is a detailed breakdown of what the new version has to offer.