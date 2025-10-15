Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Forlinx OK153-S SBC Combines Cortex-A7 and RISC-V Cores for Real-Time I/O Interfaces

The OK153-S SBC from Forlinx Embedded is a compact industrial platform based on the Allwinner T153 processor. It supports Linux 5.10 and offers up to 1 GB of DDR3 RAM and 8 GB of eMMC storage. Key interfaces include triple Gigabit Ethernet, dual CAN-FD, and a Local Bus for PSRAM or FPGA expansion.

9to5Linux

GStreamer 1.26.7 Improves Support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 Encoder

Coming after GStreamer 1.26.6, the GStreamer 1.26.7 release is here to improve support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 encoder by updating the rtpbasepay2 element to reuse the last PTS when possible, and adds support to the rtspsrc element for sending RTSP keepalives in TCP/interleaved modes.

Mozilla Thunderbird 144 Updates the Flatpak Runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08

Mozilla Thunderbird 144 is here to update the Flatpak runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08, fix an issue where users could not read mail signed with OpenPGP v6 and PQC keys, fix an issue with Fastmail CalDAV app password access failing due to forced OAuth regression, and fix copying text from some error alerts.

Zorin OS 18 Officially Released, Specifically Tailored for Windows 10 Expats

Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Zorin OS 18 brings a refreshed default theme that features a floating panel with a rounded style, a lighter colour palette for select elements, an increased tint for backgrounds and sidebars, and a new workspace indicator.

Firefox 145 Is Out for Beta Testing as First Release to Drop 32-Bit Support on Linux

The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.

Tails 7.1 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Tor Browser 14.5.8 and Tor 0.4.8.19

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.0, the Tails 7.1 release is here to change the home page of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to an offline page instead of an online page of the Tails website, and improve the Authentication Required dialog to open an app as root when no password was set in the Welcome Screen.

TUXEDO Computers Unveil Intel-Powered InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop

Featuring an ultra-thin and very light all-aluminum body, the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe graphics cores and a clock speed of up to 2.25 GHz, 16 cores, 22 threads, 24 MB L3-Cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.

Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Firefox 144 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

How to Upgrade LMDE 6 to LMDE 7

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.1

Free the Internet: The Tor Project’s annual fundraiser

What if we could FREE THE INTERNET from the chains of surveillance and censorship?

Free and Open Source Software

ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1

 
 



Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino

  
Games: BattleBit Remastered, Shadows of the Afterland, and More

  
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.7 today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular and powerful open-source, free, and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
The Mozilla Thunderbird 144 open-source email, news, chat, and calendar client has been released today as part of the Mozilla Firefox 144 web browser release, bringing various changes and plenty of bug fixes.

 
In this tutorial, I will show you how to upgrade your existing LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” installations to the latest LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 “Gigi” release.

 
Tails 7.1 has been released today as the first minor update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux OS based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system that protects users against surveillance and censorship.

 
Reason #3 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Software Freedom [original]

  
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of their InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 premium business Linux ultrabook.

 
The Zorin OS team announced the general availability of the Zorin OS 18 release, a major update to this Ubuntu-based distribution for Linux newcomers, specifically tailored for Windows 10 expats.

 
Reason #2 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Secure and Stable by Design [original]

  
Reason #1 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Security [original]

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 144 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on October 14th, 2025.

 
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.2 kernel.

 
Microsoft is 'killing' Vista 10, it's the 'end' of the only version (other than Vista 11) that gets security patches

 
GNOME Flatpak Runtime has dropped its 32-bit compatibility extension


  
 


 
AOC unveils huge 42-inch OLED monitor with 144Hz and Android

 
I wanted to share what I believe is the best Linux distribution for Windows escapees

 
Today marks the end of Microsoft support for Windows 10 in most places around the world

 
TROMjaro is a spin of the Manjaro distribution with some minor tweaks and additions

 
Forlinx states that they will provide support based on Linux kernel 5.10

 
With Firefox 144 being offered to the stable channel today on all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 145, to the beta channel for public testing.

 
The Free Software Movement as a Digital Civil Rights Struggle

  
Stallman launched the GNU Project in 1983

 
Thoughts On Omarchy: Slick Distro, Complicated Ethics

  
it’s pre-loaded with the kind of software that many newish Linux users transitioning from, say, MacOS, tend to grab for themselves

 
German state replaces Microsoft Exchange and Outlook with open-source email

  
The state, in concert with open-source vendors such as Nextcloud, has been replacing all proprietary systems with open-source software. Last year, for example, the government began rolling out LibreOffice as the default office suite to replace Microsoft Office

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
Vivo Pad 5e: New high-end Android tablet debuts with 144 Hz display to rival Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro

 
Dash to Panel v72 Update Resolves Fullscreen and Opacity Bugs

  
The Dash to Panel GNOME extension v72 fixes fullscreen, opacity

 
The First FreeBSD 15 Beta Is Here, and It's Dropping Most 32-bit Devices

  
FreeBSD 15, the next major update for the free and open-source operating system

 
Peppermint OS Rebased on Debian 13 “Trixie” Is Now Available

  
The new Peppermint OS release lands with a Debian 13 "Trixie" base

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.18 kernel series.

 
Waiting to Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10? Here’s When You Can

  
Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9, but if you use Ubuntu 25.04

 
Oreon – Enterprise Linux but a little friendlier

  
Oreon is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on AlmaLinux

 
Tinkering With Gadgets [original]

  
Fight for the right to control computers. If you don't, it might be too late to try.

 
Brett Wilson LLP Has Basically Just Admitted It Had Breached Civil Procedure Rules in Frivolous Case Against Tux Machines [original]

  
We'll have plenty of time to write about the specifics

 
Blender 5.0 Beta Officially Released with HDR and Wide Gamut Display Support

  
Blender 5.0 has entered public beta testing today for this free and open source 3D creation suite designed for modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing.

 
Security: Wireshark 4.4.10 and 4.6.0 Released, 7-Zip Has Holes

  
Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 get One UI 8 (Android 16) update

 
Upgrade to VirtualBox 7.2 breaks networking for all guests

  
I am quite baffled why a year-old bug would be reintroduced into production

 
Investigative Journalism in Debian and the Wider Free Software Community [original]

  
There's a whole lot of abuse going on there

 
The Only Thing Stopping You from Switching to Linux Is Your Mindset

  
Switching to Linux is less about technical hurdles and more about adjusting your mindset

 
XIVA Studio – multimedia-oriented Linux distribution

  
XIVA Studio is a Linux custom distribution that aims to meet the demands of professionals in the areas of video, audio, graphic production

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Shanios – Linux-based immutable operating system

  
Shanios is an immutable desktop Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
Review: openSUSE 16.0 Leap

  
The openSUSE distribution has been around, in one form or another, for approximately 30 years.

 
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available

  
How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly) [original]

  
defending Microsoft while attacking this site

 
Free Software hasn't won

  
