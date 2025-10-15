news
Free and Open Source Software
mloader - download manga from mangaplus
mloader is a command-line utility that lets you download manga from mangplus.
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 released: advanced PDF tools, faster formulas, and various suite-wide improvements
The announcement of the release of ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.1 brings a significant upgrade that delivers enhanced PDF editing capabilities, boosts performance for spreadsheets, and introduces various usability refinements across the entire suite.
The new release further strengthens the position of ONLYOFFICE Docs as a powerful, secure, and user-friendly open-source office suite designed for both businesses and individual Linux users. Version 9.1 continues the project’s focus on providing flexible deployment options and seamless collaboration for teams worldwide.
Below is a detailed breakdown of what the new version has to offer.
ASRock Industrial NUC BOX-255H Running Linux: Ubuntu 25.10
This is a series of articles looking at the ASRock Industrial NUC BOX-255H running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective.
This is a blog article which I’ll be updating regularly. It captures changes I needed to make following upgrading from Ubuntu 25.04 to Ubuntu 25.10.
Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) is the latest version of Ubuntu, the most popular Linux distribution powering millions of desktops, workstations, servers, and cloud instances. It was released last week.
GitHub Desktop - Electron-based GitHub app
Attribute commits with collaborators easily. Quickly add co-authors to your commit. Great for pairing and excellent for sending a little love/credit to that special someone who helped fix that gnarly bug of yours.
Checkout branches with pull requests and view CI statuses. See all open pull requests for your repositories and check them out as if they were a local branch, even if they’re from upstream branches or forks. See which pull requests pass commit status checks, too!]
Syntax highlighted diffs. The new GitHub Desktop supports syntax highlighting when viewing diffs for a variety of different languages.
Expanded image diff support. Easily compare changed images. See the before and after, swipe or fade between the two, or look at just the changed parts.
Extensive editor & shell integrations. Open your favorite editor or shell from the app, or jump back to GitHub Desktop from your shell. GitHub Desktop is your springboard for work.
This version of GitHub Desktop is a fork that adds support for Linux.
OpenAPI Spec validator - validates OpenAPI Specs
OpenAPI Spec Validator is a CLI, pre-commit hook and python package that validates OpenAPI Specs against the OpenAPI 2.0 (aka Swagger), OpenAPI 3.0 and OpenAPI 3.1 specification.
The validator aims to check for full compliance with the Specification.
wol.rs - Wake On LAN library and command line tool
wol.rs is a Wake On LAN magic packet command line tool and crate.
Jig - Git pre-commit hook on steroids
Jig is a command line tool and framework for getting more from the Git pre-commit hook.
It has a set of common plugins that will probably be useful to you right now, but the real goal is to make it easy for you to write your own.
