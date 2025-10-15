PureOS Crimson Development Report: September 2025

news

Welcome back! In our August update, we mentioned that PureOS Crimson alpha images are released. With the alpha milestone closed, we now push on toward beta.

Now that Crimson alpha images are installable, we’re focusing on the out-of-box experience – what happens when you turn on your device for the first time with PureOS Crimson. Most of the fixes this month improve the out-of-box experience.