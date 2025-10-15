original
Reason #2 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Secure and Stable by Design
Part of a short series of posts
Unlike Windows, GNU/Linux was not developed to include back doors.
Unlike Windows, it was designed originally - and developed mostly - like UNIX.
Hence, it's robust like a server. It was built for multiple users.
It was not merely "tweaked" to include multi-user support.
By design, it is secure and robust. No more reboots every week.
This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. █
Previously: Reason #1 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Security