posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2025



Quoting: DietPi 9.12 Launches with Fish Shell Support —

DietPi, a lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for SBCs (such as Raspberry Pi) and server systems with the option to install desktop environments, has just unveiled its latest iteration, version 9.12.

Among the most prominent additions is official support for the Fish Shell—a welcome alternative to more traditional ones like Bash or Zsh. The new integration isn’t just a package drop-in; it includes a tailored DietPi configuration script that enables dietpi-* aliases and sets up the login environment for first-time users.