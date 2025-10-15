original
Reason #5 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Privacy and Confidentiality
Part of a short series of posts
Privacy is important to everybody, even to fools who say "I have nothing to hide" but actually do (that's why their E-mail has a password and they don't just publish online every E-mail they send and receive).
Recently, many Microsoft privacy blunders came to light. We won't give a list here.
Earlier this month, after we had taken on Microsoft bullies [1, 2, 3], a law firm in London sent a man on a motorcycle to our home. He took photos of our home. Later, this law firm used those photos in reports that it sent around as PDFs. That firm should know how UK-GDPR works. That's its alleged specialty.
Anyway, privacy is better respected in GNU/Linux and in applications that GNU/Linux distros come preloaded with.
Those of us who value our dignity, which extends to privacy rights, do not use Windows.
This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. █
Previously: Reason #4 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Cost Savings