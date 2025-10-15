Reason #6 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Community

The OK153-S SBC from Forlinx Embedded is a compact industrial platform based on the Allwinner T153 processor. It supports Linux 5.10 and offers up to 1 GB of DDR3 RAM and 8 GB of eMMC storage. Key interfaces include triple Gigabit Ethernet, dual CAN-FD, and a Local Bus for PSRAM or FPGA expansion.

This is a minor update fixing a bug with our Year End Campaign takeover on Tor Browser Android.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

Featuring an ultra-thin and very light all-aluminum body, the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe graphics cores and a clock speed of up to 2.25 GHz, 16 cores, 22 threads, 24 MB L3-Cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.0, the Tails 7.1 release is here to change the home page of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to an offline page instead of an online page of the Tails website, and improve the Authentication Required dialog to open an app as root when no password was set in the Welcome Screen.

The biggest change in the upcoming Firefox 145 release is that it drops support for 32-bit systems on Linux. This means that Mozilla will no longer build and offer 32-bit builds of Firefox starting with version 145, recommending users to install a 64-bit version of Firefox.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS (Noble Numbat) and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Zorin OS 18 brings a refreshed default theme that features a floating panel with a rounded style, a lighter colour palette for select elements, an increased tint for backgrounds and sidebars, and a new workspace indicator.

Mozilla Thunderbird 144 is here to update the Flatpak runtime to Freedesktop SDK 24.08, fix an issue where users could not read mail signed with OpenPGP v6 and PQC keys, fix an issue with Fastmail CalDAV app password access failing due to forced OAuth regression, and fix copying text from some error alerts.

Coming after GStreamer 1.26.6, the GStreamer 1.26.7 release is here to improve support for the NVIDIA Jetson AV1 encoder by updating the rtpbasepay2 element to reuse the last PTS when possible, and adds support to the rtspsrc element for sending RTSP keepalives in TCP/interleaved modes.

Reason #6 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Community

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2025,

updated Oct 15, 2025



Part of a short series of posts

Microsoft does not have a community, it has customers and "addicts" (which it calls "users", the same term used by drug distributors).

"Community" is not in Microsoft's lexicon. When Microsoft says "Business Community" it means something else altogether, e.g. oligarchy or resellers. It's all about money.

Community support in GNU/Linux is a real thing. With the exception of some rude or elitist forums, in GNU/Linux there's almost always someone, somewhere, willing to help.

Does the program that you use have a bug that you want fixed? Then ask.

Do you want some addition or enhancement? Ask. You won't be charged money for it.

If you can read and write code, you can join in and help make it happen.

This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. Let's grow the community. █

Previously: Reason #5 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Privacy and Confidentiality