Reason #6 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Community
Part of a short series of posts
Microsoft does not have a community, it has customers and "addicts" (which it calls "users", the same term used by drug distributors).
"Community" is not in Microsoft's lexicon. When Microsoft says "Business Community" it means something else altogether, e.g. oligarchy or resellers. It's all about money.
Community support in GNU/Linux is a real thing. With the exception of some rude or elitist forums, in GNU/Linux there's almost always someone, somewhere, willing to help.
Does the program that you use have a bug that you want fixed? Then ask.
Do you want some addition or enhancement? Ask. You won't be charged money for it.
If you can read and write code, you can join in and help make it happen.
This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. Let's grow the community. █
