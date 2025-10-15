original
Full Chronological Index for Tux Machines Now Available
Starting today, navigation of the site's archives will go well beyond this one-month archive. Instead, it'll go all the way back to the beginning of the new Tux Machines, i.e. the static (SSG) version of TuxMachines.org.
At the moment there are two versions (for two protocols) of the Chronological Index: the Gemini Protocol version and the HTTP/S version. Here's what they look like.
HTTP/S:
Gemini Protocol:
The latter is shown using Lagrange. We'll revisit what that means for Tux Machines some time in the near future. █