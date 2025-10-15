news
Immutable Linux delivers serious security - here are your 5 best options
Quoting: Immutable Linux delivers serious security - here are your 5 best options | ZDNET —
What is an "immutable" Linux distribution?
Put simply, an immutable distro is one in which certain directories are read-only and cannot be changed. For example, the /usr directory contains many of your applications' binary executable files and is mounted read-only. Other directories mounted with only read permissions include /lib (essential shared libraries for system operation), /opt (used for optional software packages), and /var (stores variable data).
By mounting the directories that house application executables read-only, those apps cannot be swapped out for malicious counterfeits, which could damage your system or steal your data.