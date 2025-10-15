news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 15, 2025



Quoting: FSearch is like Everything, but for Linux — and it's amazing —

Linux is better than Windows in a lot of ways, but the file managers that come with a given desktop environment or distro aren't necessarily perfect, either. I use Arch Linux with KDE Plasma, and Dolphin is a fine file manager in general. But when I try and search for files within a folder, it does take a couple of seconds for results to show up, especially if I'm searching my entire home folder.

It can also take a bit of extra time to search the right place, since you typically have to navigate to the folder you want to search in each time, or at least change the search settings to include the entire computer, and that setting also has to be selected for each search. That may vary with other file managers, but file search performance isn't the main focus of this kind of software, which is where FSearch comes in.