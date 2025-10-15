original
Reason #3 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Software Freedom
Part of a short series of posts
The notion of "Software Freedom" is not known to many.
The mainstream media and schools never explain to people what this thing is. Free/libre software or "Software Freedom"-respecting software tends to respect the users.
It does not do malicious things to it users, either with or without consent.
To convince people to abandon Windows we need to tell them it's not about choosing another "brand" or some "cute" penguin logo.
Typically, by default, GNU/Linux includes only applications that give the users freedom (as in, Software Freedom). That extends to privacy.
Those are separate attributes from price.
This week, try to help someone move away from Windows to GNU/Linux. █
Previously: Reason #2 to Move From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux: Secure and Stable by Design