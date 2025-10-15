news
Games: BattleBit Remastered, Shadows of the Afterland, and More
-
BattleBit Remastered is surprisingly alive - a huge Operation Overhaul update test arrives in November | GamingOnLinux
Dropping the first bit of proper news on Steam since early 2024 after the release of Battlefield 6 is certainly a choice - BattleBit Remastered is still alive.
-
Supernatural adventure Shadows of the Afterland gets a fully voiced demo upgrade | GamingOnLinux
If you love your adventure games be sure to check out Shadows of the Afterland, with a new fully voiced demo available to try in Steam Next Fest.
-
That didn't last long - Blue Protocol: Star Resonance anti-cheat causing problems on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Blue Protocol: Star Resonance was just updated, as it seems the initial build did not actually have any anti-cheat enabled but now it does.
-
Death by Scrolling from Ron Gilbert / Terrible Toybox releases October 28 | GamingOnLinux
MicroProse and Terrible Toybox have revealed an October 28th release date for Death by Scrolling which is all about fighting, dying and trying again. More about it: "Between enemy waves, power-ups, and questionable life choices, players will descend into a pixelated spiral of chaos backed by sharp writing, sardonic humor, and an action loop that refuses to let go".
-
Valve bring more essential bug fixes in the latest Steam Beta for Desktop / SteamOS and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
The October 13th Steam Beta comes with a number of bug fixes for annoying issues, along with a couple of feature tweaks for all platforms.
-
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow gets a Steam release | GamingOnLinux
Quite a surprise to see, Ubisoft have revived Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow with a Steam release now available. Now you can actually complete your PC collection of the games available in the Splinter Cell Legacy Collection on Steam as this is the one that was missing (not counting Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Essentials for PSP).
-
Hollow Knight: Silksong patch 3 (1.0.28891) brings a lot of fixes and Dualsense Edge support | GamingOnLinux
The most popular Steam Deck game over the last month continues to improve, with the third major patch now available for Hollow Knight: Silksong.