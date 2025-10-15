news
Mozilla: Firefox Developer Experience and Firefox VPN
-
Mozilla ☛ Choose how you search and stay organized with Firefox
At Mozilla, we build Firefox around one principle: putting you in control. With today’s release, we’re introducing new features that make browsing smarter and more personal while staying true to the values you care about most: privacy and choice.
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 144
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by theW3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 144 release cycle.
-
The Register UK ☛ Mozilla recruits beta testers for a built-in Firefox VPN
Moz describes the feature as one that will sit beside the search bar on Firefox, routing web traffic through a Mozilla-managed VPN server, concealing the user's real IP address while adding a layer of encryption to their communications.
Firefox VPN is a different project entirely from Mozilla VPN, a separate, paid-for product. The Firefox version will be free to use and confined to the browser itself, while Mozilla VPN can be used by up to five devices at a time.