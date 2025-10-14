Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Dubbed “Gigi” and based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 has arrived with Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, support for OEM installations, and the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment featuring fingerprint authentication, updated themes, and an improved Wayland session.

Firefox 144 is here to improve the Picture-in-Picture feature by allowing you to close the PiP window without pausing the video using Shift + Click on the close button or Shift + Esc to exit, update the Firefox Account button on the toolbar to show “Sign In” next to the icon, and to strengthen the encryption used for logins saved in the Firefox Password Manager with a more modern encryption scheme.

Blender 5.0 promises exciting changes like support for displaying HDR and wide gamut colors, a working color space for Blend files, new Rec.2100-PQ and Rec.2100-HLG displays, new ACES 1.3 and 2.0 views, a new AgX HDR view, a new Convert to Display compositor node, and a new volume rendering algorithm based on null scattering.

TUXEDO Computers Unveil Intel-Powered InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 14, 2025



Featuring an ultra-thin and very light all-aluminum body, the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe graphics cores and a clock speed of up to 2.25 GHz, 16 cores, 22 threads, 24 MB L3-Cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.

The Linux-powered laptop features a bright 15.3-inch Omnia matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, and 2560×1600 pixels resolution. It also features a large 99 Wh Lithium polymer battery promising up to 10 hours of web browsing with Bluetooth off, no peripherals connected, and ~150 nits display brightness.

