TUXEDO Computers Unveil Intel-Powered InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
Featuring an ultra-thin and very light all-aluminum body, the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen10 notebook is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with Intel Arc 140T graphics featuring 8 Intel Xe graphics cores and a clock speed of up to 2.25 GHz, 16 cores, 22 threads, 24 MB L3-Cache, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed.
The Linux-powered laptop features a bright 15.3-inch Omnia matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, and 2560×1600 pixels resolution. It also features a large 99 Wh Lithium polymer battery promising up to 10 hours of web browsing with Bluetooth off, no peripherals connected, and ~150 nits display brightness.