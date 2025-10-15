news
Security Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Extortion Group Leaks Millions of Records From Salesfarce Hacks
The data allegedly pertains to Albertsons, Engie Resources, Fujifilm, GAP, Qantas, and Vietnam Airlines.
Security Week ☛ SimonMed Imaging Data Breach Impacts 1.2 Million
SimonMed Imaging was targeted by the Medusa ransomware group, which claimed to have stolen 200 Gb of data.
Federal News Network ☛ Cyber Leaders Exchange 2025: Federal, industry IT leaders on how agencies are preparing for post-quantum cybersecurity
Air Force, CISA, NIST share how they are preparing for a future when quantum computers could break today’s encryption.
Security Week ☛ Fighting the Cyber Forever War: Born Defense Blends Investment Strategy with Just War Principles
Emerging from stealth, Born Defense is betting that a new kind of investment model can reshape how the U.S. fights its endless cyber battles.
Security Week ☛ SonicWall SSL VPN Accounts in Attacker Crosshairs
Threat actors have rapidly compromised more than 100 SonicWall SSL VPN accounts pertaining to over a dozen entities.
Security Week ☛ Malicious Code on Unity Website Skims Information From Hundreds of Customers
The video game software development company says the incident impacted users of its SpeedTree website.
Security Week ☛ Oracle Patches EBS Vulnerability Allowing Access to Sensitive Data
It’s unclear if the new Oracle E-Business Suite flaw, which can be exploited remotely without authentication, has been used in the wild.