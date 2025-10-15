news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ghostscript and libfcgi), Fedora (qt5-qtsvg), Red Hat (kernel, perl-FCGI, perl-FCGI:0.78, and vim), SUSE (bluez, curl, podman, postgresql14, python-xmltodict, and udisks2), and Ubuntu (linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-azure-fips, linux-oracle, and subversion).
Security Week ☛ Pixnapping Attack Steals Data From Google, Samsung Android Phones
Google has released a partial patch for the Pixnapping attack and is working on an additional fix.
Security Week ☛ RMPocalypse: New Attack Breaks AMD Confidential Computing
A vulnerability in RMP initialization allows the AMD processor’s x86 cores to maliciously control parts of the initial RMP state.
Security Week ☛ SAP Patches Critical Vulnerabilities in NetWeaver, Print Service, SRM
SAP has rolled out additional protections for insecure deserialization bugs resolved in NetWeaver AS Java recently.
Scoop News Group ☛ Flax Typhoon can turn your own software against you
The Chinese hacking group gained persistent access to a popular mapping tool by turning one of its features into a webshell and hardcoding access, according to ReliaQuest.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday October 2025, (Tue, Oct 14th)
This should leave us with Microsoft-specific on-premises vulnerabilities. This month, this leaves 157 different vulnerabilities. Eight of the vulnerabilities are rated critical.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows 10 support ends today — here's who's affected and what you need to do
Microsoft has now ended its official support for the backdoored Windows 10 operating system, making it insecure to run in its standard state. To stop yourself from being at risk of viruses and malware attacks, it's important you update or upgrade as soon as you can.
TechnologyAdvice ☛ North Korean Hackers Deploy 338 Malicious NPM Packages
The operatives have weaponized the development tools programmers trust by embedding advanced malware directly into software repositories.
