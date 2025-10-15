news
This is the Linux distro you should use after Windows 10 support ends today
Well, here we are. We all knew it was coming. We had clear warnings. And now, it's finally here. Microsoft's beloved operating system, Windows 10, has reached its end-of-life date.
It's weird writing that in a sombre way, because I still remember the early days of Windows 10, where Microsoft fought to get stubborn people off of Windows 8.1 and the legendary Windows 7, and use its then-newest operating system. Now, Microsoft is doing the same thing, except it is trying to nudge the millions of loyal users still on Windows 10 to upgrade to Windows 11. And yes, Windows 10's market share is still quite high.
But between the two Microsoft-sanctioned options of using Windows 10's extended support plan for another year of security updates and upgrading to Windows 11 is a third option: migrating to another operating system. Some XDA writers moved to macOS, while I went for Linux. Given how you can turn a fairly old Windows 10 PC into a Linux machine for free, I wanted to share what I believe is the best Linux distribution for Windows escapees.