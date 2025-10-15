news
Windows TCO Leftovers
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Infrastructure Abused in Phishing Campaign Aimed at Industrial and Electronics Firms
Threat actors used automation to create over 175 malicious [Microsoft] NPM packages targeting more than 135 organizations.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft breaks Media Creation Tool on the eve of backdoored Windows 10 end-of-life — company confirms backdoored Windows 11 upgrade tool 'might not work as expected', outlines alternatives
The latest version of the backdoored Windows Media Creation Tool 'might close unexpectedly, displaying no error message' admits Microsoft.
Krebs On Security ☛ Patch Tuesday, October 2025 ‘End of 10’ Edition
Microsoft today released software updates to plug a whopping 172 security holes in its Windows operating systems, including at least two vulnerabilities that are already being actively exploited. October’s Patch Tuesday also marks the final month that Microsoft will ship security updates for Windows 10 systems. If you’re running a Windows 10 PC and you’re unable or unwilling to migrate to Windows 11, read on for other options.
Tao Security Blog ☛ Company Wrecked by Ransomware Only Spent 120,000 Pounds Per Year on Cyber Security
Today in an article about a warning to UK businesses about cyber incidents, their “director” said they “were throwing £120,000 a year at [cyber-security] with insurance and systems and third-party managed systems.”
Fortra LLC ☛ Salesforce Data Breach: What You Need to Know
The Scattered LAPSUS$ Hunters hacking group claims to have accessed data from around 40 customers of Salesforce, the cloud-based customer relationship management service, stealing almost one billion records.
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Ransomware attackers claim hit on Methodist Church of Southern Africa
According to a posting online, the church was hit by the Beast ransomware. Beast first emerged in 2022 as an “enhanced iteration of the earlier ‘Monster’ ransomware’”, which operates under a ransomware-as-a-service model.
Scoop News Group ☛ Flax Typhoon can turn your own software against you
This continues a consistent trend around Flax Typhoon’s behavior observed by researchers: the group’s propensity for quietly turning an organization’s own tools against itself rather than using sophisticated malware or exploits.