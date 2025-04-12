news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (delve and golang and go-toolset:rhel8), Debian (webkit2gtk), Fedora (openvpn, thunderbird, uboot-tools, and zabbix), SUSE (expat, fontforge, govulncheck-vulndb, and kernel), and Ubuntu (haproxy and libsoup2.4, libsoup3).
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 294 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
294. This version includes the following changes:
* Correct longstanding issue where many ">"-based version tests used in conditional fixtures were broken due to the lack of a __gt__ method.
-
Security Week ☛ Rapid7 Reveals RCE Path in Ivanti VPN Appliance After Silent Patch Debacle
The CVE-2025-22457 has already been exploited by a China-nexus hacking gang notorious for breaking into edge network devices.
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Breach Morocco’s Social Security Database
The hackers who posted the documents on Telegram said the attack was in response to alleged Moroccan “harassment” of Algeria on social control media platforms.
-
Security Week ☛ Vulnerability in OttoKit WordPress Plugin Exploited in the Wild
A vulnerability in the OttoKit WordPress plugin with over 100,000 active installations has been exploited in the wild.
-
Security Week ☛ In Other News: Scattered Spider Still Active, EncryptHub Unmasked, Rydox Extraditions
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: Scattered Spider still active despite arrests, hacker known as EncryptHub unmasked, Rydox admins extradited to US.
-
Qt ☛ Security advisory: A Heap-buffer-overflow issue in QTextMarkdownImporter impacts Qt
A Heap-buffer-overflow issue in QTextMarkdownImporter has been discovered and has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2025-3512.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 16.0.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 16.0.1!
-
Security Week ☛ SonicWall Patches High-Severity Vulnerability in NetExtender
SonicWall has released fixes for three vulnerabilities in NetExtender for Windows, including a high-severity bug.
-
Security Week ☛ 1.6 Million People Impacted by Data Breach at Laboratory Services Cooperative
Laboratory Services Cooperative says the personal and medical information of 1.6 million was stolen in an October 2024 data breach.
-
Security Week ☛ China Admitted to Volt Typhoon Cyberattacks on US Critical Infrastructure: Report
In a secret meeting between Chinese and US officials, the former confirmed conducting cyberattacks on US infrastructure.
-
Security Week ☛ Rising Tides: Bryson Bort on Cyber Entrepreneurship and the Needed Focus on Critical Infrastructure
Very few people in the cybersecurity industry do not know, or know of, Bryson Bort, CEO/Founder of SCYTHE and the co-founder of ICS Village.