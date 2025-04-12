news
Programming Leftovers
-
Julia Programming Language ☛ PID Autotuning and Controls with JuliaSim: Revolutionizing Simulation and Modeling
Julia was designed to bridge the gap between ease of use for scientists and engineers and performance-intensive applications for developers. Its modern design and compiler techniques enable rapid prototyping while maintaining efficiency. Benchmarks demonstrate Julia's superiority in execution speed and code compactness compared to languages like MATLAB, Fortran, and others. For example:
• Execution Speed: Julia solutions converge up to two orders of magnitude faster for certain ordinary differential equations (ODEs).
• Code Compactness: Fewer lines of code are required to implement algorithms, making development faster and more intuitive.
-
Sara Jakša ☛ How not to argue on pull request reviews (Lightning talk presented at PyCon Austria 2025)
Recently Ines, another attendee and speaker at this conference wrote and spoke about the reasons why developers argue that much.
In there, she showcased the shirt one can buy about the software developers arguing that I had to laugh at, because it shows aggregate opinion of us really well. Here is the picture of it: [...]
-
Malcom Coles ☛ Think Before Typing - pid1
One of the primary skills I try to impart to people that I mentor is to "think before you type". This is obviously not a new idea but I suspect, with the proliferation of LLMs to write code, that stopping to think will be a rarer skill in software engineering.
An analogy I use is that coding is like getting from A to B. You don’t start going in a direction until you know which direction you need to go. You need to understand where you want to be before even any automation can help you.
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Hackaday ☛ Tracing The #!: How The Linux Kernel Handles The Shebang
One of the delights in Bash, zsh, or whichever shell tickles your fancy in your OSS distribution of choice, is the ease of which you can use scripts. These can be shell scripts, or use the Perl, Python or another interpreter, as defined by the shebang (#!) at the beginning of the script. This signature is followed by the path to the interpret, which can be /bin/sh for maximum compatibility across OSes, but how does this actually work? As [Bruno Croci] found while digging into this question, it is not the shell that interprets the shebang, but the kernel.
-