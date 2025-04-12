Events and Report: Net, KDE, and Debian

The 26th edition of the Debian annual conference will be held in Brest, France, from July 14th to July 20th, 2025. The main conference will be preceded by DebCamp, from July 7th to July 13th. We invite everyone interested to register for the event to attend DebConf25 in person. You can also submit a talk or event proposal if you're interested in presenting your work in Debian at DebConf25.