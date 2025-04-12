news
Events and Report: Net, KDE, and Debian
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, March 2025
This report covers hrev58697 through hrev58787.
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: APIGA India 2025
The event, organized by the APIGA alumni and volunteers from ISOC Chapters in India, welcomed 25 participants who took part in workshops, real-world simulations, and expert-led sessions aimed at empowering future Internet leaders and providing them with essential insights and skills for the evolving Internet governance landscape. View the program for more information.
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: MMNOG 7
The four-day event included three days of training and a one-day conference for participants to share information on topics including fibre network design, BGP, and RPKI. View the schedule for more information.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: DebConf25 Registration and Call for Proposals are open
The 26th edition of the Debian annual conference will be held in Brest, France, from July 14th to July 20th, 2025. The main conference will be preceded by DebCamp, from July 7th to July 13th. We invite everyone interested to register for the event to attend DebConf25 in person. You can also submit a talk or event proposal if you're interested in presenting your work in Debian at DebConf25.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
