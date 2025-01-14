today's howtos
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ 403ing AI crawlers
I realize this precludes access to robots.txt but — at this point — I simply don't care.
-
Miguel Grinberg ☛ Using Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates in 2025 - miguelgrinberg.com
In this article I'm going to review the steps you need to take to obtain an A+ SSL security rating for your website, as mine has.
This tutorial applies to any hosting solution that uses Nginx as web server or reverse proxy, running on a Debian based distribution of Linux such as Ubuntu. The SSL Certificate provider that I use is Let's Encrypt, which is trusted by all major web browsers and issues certificates for free.
-
Marijke Luttekes ☛ Conditional CSS grid template areas
Something cool about template areas is that you can use different areas per breakpoint on the same element: you can add and omit areas in specific layouts.
Combine this knowledge with the magic of display: contents;, and open the gates to layout heaven.
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Gotchas in Naming CSS View Transitions
I’m playing with making cross-document view transitions work on this blog.
Nothing fancy. Mostly copying how Dave Rupert does it on his site where you get a cross-fade animation on the whole page generally, and a little position animation on the page title specifically.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The history and use of /etc/glob in early Unixes
One of the innovations that the V7 Bourne shell introduced was built in shell wildcard globbing, which is to say expanding things like *, ?, and so on. Of course Unix had shell wildcards well before V7, but in V6 and earlier, the shell didn't implement globbing itself; instead this was delegated to an external program, /etc/glob (this affects things like looking into the history of Unix shell wildcards, because you have to know to look at the glob source, not the shell).
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install LXD on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Hello Techies, in this blog post, we will explain how to install LXD on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Backups - Intro to Ubuntu Backup Utility
Backups (also known as Deja Dup) is the default Ubuntu backup utility. It helps you handle scheduling backups and restoring in easy ways on your Ubuntu computers. It is simple by look but rich by feature as it includes ability to save your backups into both network storages as well as online storages such as Nextcloud, Google Drive or OneDrive. To Ubuntu user, Backups fills the purpose of KBackup to Kubuntu users and Windows Backup to Microsoft users. This article is part of our published compilation List of Ubuntu Default Applications and Their Purposes. We hope this helps everyone including you Ubuntu beginners. Now let's start sharing Free Software together once again!
-
TecMint ☛ How to Move Files and Folders with Spaces on Linux
Spaces in filenames or folder names can quickly become a frustrating challenge, especially when you’re working from the command line or trying to automate a process.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Convert Markdown (.MD) Files to PDF on Linux
On Linux, you have several tools and methods to achieve this seamlessly and this guide will walk you through the process of converting .MD files to .PDF, ensuring your documents look professional and polished.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to create system restore points on Linux with Timeshift - and why you should
Concerned about something going wrong with your Linux system? If so, Timeshift can help return things to a working state should something go awry.
Have you ever experienced a problem with your operating system -- one that was self-inflicted? You might have misconfigured something, only to find that whatever you did caused a cascade failure of other services or apps.
When that happens, you might not even remember what you did to cause the problem. Maybe it was a config file in /etc, which is often the case.
-
IT Pro Today ☛ How To Use AppArmor to Lock Down Linux Applications
The video tutorial by Grant Knoetze introduces AppArmor, a Linux security module that restricts application behavior. It explains how to check, install, configure, and manage AppArmor. The tutorial also covers creating and enforcing profiles to control application permissions and switching between enforce and complain modes for better application security management.