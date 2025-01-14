Open Hardware/Modding: Pine64, Arduino, and More

This month we report on some news concerning the PineVox, what the community have been up to with their PineNotes and the brand-new 1.15 InfiniTime update. We would like to wish our community a happy New Year and hope you all had a good end of 2024.

But since it’s now the beginning of 2025, we’d like to fill you in on what we have planned for the first part of the year.

We plan to release the PineVox to the public thanks to Gamiee’s recent progress and we plan to continue improving the software for the PineNote, thanks to Maximilian, Diederik and our testers in the community. We have some exciting devices coming as well, mentioned in previous community updates. The PineCam and StarPro64 have been sent to developers in our community, so we hope to report on these devices in the coming months.