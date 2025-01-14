Fedora and Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Containerizing workloads on image mode for RHEL
In previous articles, we introduced bootable containers, discussed how to debug image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL), which is built upon this new technology, and explained how to create CI/CD pipelines to automate the experience. In this article, we provide a comprehensive view of how you can manage workloads on image mode systems and set up a build pipeline to automate the experience of building, deploying, and managing GNU/Linux systems at scale.
Takao Fujiwara: IBus 1.5.32 plan
IBus 1.5.32 beta 1 will be released soon and it will support the Wayland input-method protocol version 2. Now I’d summarize the configurations of Wayland desktop sessions.
I use
dnfcommand to install each desktop environment in Fedora. You would use the different ways in other distro.
Weston desktop environment
I don’t remember the detail but I think Weston supports the Wayland input-method protocol version 1 and the
weston.inifile can allow the one command in “input-method” section and IBus has provided
ibus-waylandin a
libexecdirectory.
Red Hat Official ☛ 11 Red Hat AI videos you may have missed [Ed: Mindless hype from Red Hat these days]
Try Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift: Rethinking storage design in pod-based architectures
In this new form factor, the OpenStack control services such as keystone, nova, glance and neutron that were once deployed as standalone containers on top of bare metal or virtual machines (VMs) are now deployed as native Red Hat OpenShift pods leveraging the flexibility, placement, abstraction and scalability of Kubernetes orchestration
Red Hat Official ☛ What image mode means for users of RHEL for edge
MicroShift
The Fast Mode ☛ Red Hat Achieves Functional Safety Certification for In-Vehicle Operating System
This milestone marks significant progress towards ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) certification of the operating system, reinforcing Red Hat’s commitment to delivering innovative Linux functional safety for road vehicles. Mixed criticality demonstrates the platform’s capability to run ASIL-B applications alongside Quality Management (QM) software on a single system-on-chip (SoC) and operating system. This achievement is supported by robust evidence of “Freedom From Interference” (FFI) across the operating system's layers, enabling seamless integration of safety-critical and non-safety applications in next-generation automotive systems.