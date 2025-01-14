Fedora and Red Hat/IBM Leftovers

The Home Assistant Voice Preview Edition is an open-source voice assistant designed for integration with Home Assistant systems. It emphasizes privacy, local processing, and compatibility with smart home hardware, offering reliable performance and flexible usability.

Radxa recently launched the Cubie A5E, a compact single-board computer measuring just 56 mm x 69 mm. Designed for both consumer and industrial use, it combines 4K video support, AI vision capabilities, and efficient processing in a portable form factor.

Supporting kernels from Linux 4.18 up to the latest Linux 6.12 LTS, OpenZFS 2.3 introduces many great enhancements like support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool to increase the storage capacity without downtime.

As you may be aware, LXQt 2.1 is the first release of the lightweight desktop environment to introduce an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland session supports several compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.

DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.

Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.

