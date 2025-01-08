today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Install Gummi LaTeX Editor on Ubuntu 24.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Slack on Debian 12 and 11 Linux
Ben Frain ☛ A single element CSS donut timer/countdown timer, that can sit on any background
There are two main things here. How we ‘empty’ the circle over time, and how we get the ‘punched out’ donut/flat torus shape with no inner, so this shape can sit on any background and the background will show through the gap.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neos CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neos CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Neos CMS (Content Management System) excels at delivering a user-friendly editing experience with real-time preview features, robust multi-language support, and powerful SEO optimization out of the box.
ID Root ☛ How To Install osCommerce on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Launching an online store can be a game-changer for your business. osCommerce, a robust open-source e-commerce platform, provides the tools you need to build and manage a successful online store. Coupled with Ubuntu 24.04, the latest Long-Term Support (LTS) version, you get a stable and secure environment to host your e-commerce website.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on Linux Mint 22
Network security is essential for any organization, as well as for personal use when protecting home networks. One of the most popular and trusted tools to help secure networks, assess vulnerabilities, and perform comprehensive port scans is Nmap (short for Network Mapper).
ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Debian 12
GStreamer is a versatile multimedia framework essential for developing a wide range of applications, from simple media players to complex video streaming services. For users running Debian 12, installing GStreamer can unlock powerful multimedia capabilities tailored to their specific needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zen Cart on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Zen Cart is a renowned open-source e-commerce platform trusted by numerous online store owners worldwide. Combining flexibility with robust features, Zen Cart allows you to create and manage your online store with ease. Ubuntu 24.04, known for its stability and performance, serves as an excellent operating system to host Zen Cart.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Teampass Password Manager on Debian 12
In today’s digital landscape, managing and securing passwords is paramount for both individuals and organizations. A reliable password manager not only simplifies this task but also enhances overall cybersecurity. TeamPass stands out as a collaborative, open-source password manager designed to streamline password management within teams.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Contao on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Contao is a robust, open-source content management system (CMS) renowned for its user-friendly interface and flexibility. Designed for professionals and developers alike, Contao offers a wide range of features including multilingual support, responsive design capabilities, and strong security measures.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CubeCart on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Creating a robust and efficient online store is essential for any eCommerce business aiming to thrive in today’s digital marketplace. CubeCart, an open-source eCommerce platform, offers a comprehensive solution for businesses of all sizes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCart on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenCart is a widely trusted, open-source e-commerce platform that provides a robust framework for building online stores. Running OpenCart on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS combines the reliability and security of Ubuntu with a flexible, customizable shopping cart system.
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Cay Horstmann configures HiDPI on Linux
This! But that won’t stop people saying they either don’t need 2× HiDPI, can’t tell the difference, or think fractional scaling is fine. I guess some people like spinters; it makes them feel alive.
Applications
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Avidemux compiled in Scarthgap
I have compiled Avidemux 2.8.1 video editor in Easy Scarthgap and created a PET package. It will be in the next release of Easy Scarthgap, install via PKGget, but it will also be an "orange-ball" entry in the menu, Multimedia category.
