Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and ‘Repair Café’ Culture
Hackaday ☛ No Frills PCB Brings USB-C Power To The Breadboard
At this point, many of us have gone all-in on USB-C. It’s gotten to the point that when you occasionally run across a gadget that doesn’t support being powered USB-C, the whole experience seems somewhat ridiculous. If 90% of your devices using the same power supply, that last 10% starts feeling very antiquated.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Highlights from Coolest Projects South Africa 2024
What happens when creativity, enthusiasm, fun, and innovation come together? You get Coolest Projects South Africa 2024!
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series
ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 powers motorized keyboard that changes layout based on hand gestures
You rest your wrists on the console, which inside contains a Raspberry Pi 5 computer and a camera that watches your hand movements. There are two pieces of the keyboard, a left and a right section of QWERTY as you'd see on some ergonomic keyboards.
Arduino ☛ This telescope can intelligently point itself anywhere in the sky
The base of the telescope guidance system was made by cutting a large disk from a sheet of plexiglass on a laser cutter and then wrapping it in a timing belt for setting the azimuth (yaw). Once mounted, a 3D-printed set of gears, along with some bearings, were attached to one side in order to provide the altitude adjustments. Each axis is moved by a single stepper motor and accompanying A4988 stepper driver, and both plug into an Arduino Nano.
Arduino ☛ Prototype faster and smarter in 2025: Meet the Arduino Pro Portenta Proto Kit
At the heart of the kit is the powerful Portenta H7, paired with the versatile Portenta Mid Carrier. These components support advanced processing and edge machine learning, ensuring your prototypes are as future-ready as they are functional.
The kit also includes the full set of our innovative Modulino nodes for rapid sensing and actuation, 4G GNSS Module Global for connectivity, and an Arduino Cloud for Business Voucher for your first three months of seamless cloud integration – so you can store, display, and analyze data remotely.
CS Monitor ☛ The ‘Repair Café’ movement is building a fix-it culture
Martine Postma was moved to action in 2009 after seeing too many appliances being thrown away in her Amsterdam neighborhood.
Despite being reparable, malfunctioning coffee machines, electric kettles, irons, and the like were ending up in landfills. And all the while, manufacturers made more and sold cheap, contributing to carbon dioxide emissions and exacerbating climate change, to Ms. Postma’s frustration. “At that time, repair was not seen as something normal,” Ms. Postma says. “You couldn’t do it anywhere.”