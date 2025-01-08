Red Hat's Push for OpenShift and In-Vehicle GNU/Linux

Virtual appliances (pre-configured virtual machine images ready to run on a hypervisor) have been commonly used for many years as a preferred mechanism to package and distribute applications. Virtual appliances eliminate the installation, configuration, and maintenance costs associated with running complex software stacks.

The Open Virtual Appliance (OVA) format is a standardized way to package and distribute virtual appliances. OVA files can be deployed across various virtualization platforms like VMware, VirtualBox, KVM, and more. An OVA file is basically an archive file, which includes an OVF file with all the metadata about the virtual appliance, and one or more virtual disk images. The Open Virtual Format file (OVF) within the OVA archive is basically an XML file with all the metadata needed by a virtualization platform to create virtual machines based on the OVA. Throughout this article we will use the LAMP OVA as an example. LAMP OVA is publicly available from Bitnami—a well known distributor of virtual appliances. Looking into the OVF inside this OVA, we can see the hardware requirements as well as some basic information about what's in the OVA (for readability, the file has been truncated and only XML elements for basic requirements are shown): [...]