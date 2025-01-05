It is practically impossible to teach good programming to students that have had a prior exposure to BASIC: as potential programmers they are mentally mutilated beyond hope of regeneration.

(To be fair, he also really did not like FORTRAN, PL/I, COBOL or APL, either.) We are pretty sure that his short paper "How do we tell truths that might hurt?" was at least somewhat tongue in cheek. What's often missed, though, is that it was written in 1975, before the era of the microcomputer. The original Dartmouth BASIC was a compiler, and very different from later versions.