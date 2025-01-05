posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025



Quoting: Bodhi Linux Offers Desktop Enlightenment —

Many moons ago, my favorite Linux desktop was Enlightenment. Not only was it a unique-looking desktop, it was also highly configurable. I remember spending hours tweaking the desktop to look and feel exactly how I wanted it. And when my friends got a peek at Enlightenment, they all wanted a similar desktop.

Ya gotta run Linux if you want one.

After moving away from the Enlightenment desktop, it still held a particular place in my heart, and every time I saw or used it, I was taken right back to that particular time in my life when I was wide-eyed and impressed with what I could do on a Linux desktop.