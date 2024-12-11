Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Destination Linux, Linux Matters, and What’s in the SOSS?
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 451 – Cinnamon Toast
First up in the news: mintCast turned 16 while we weren’t watching, Mint 22.1 being tested, Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment released, US lawyers pushing Surveillance Giant Google to divest Chrome, El Capitan takes the lead
In security and privacy: Hackers push fake BitWarden updates, Chinese hackers push Linux-focused WolfsBane, WordPress security flaw gives hackers admin access
Then in our Wanderings: Bill cools the runnings, Joe cools his printer, Moss cools his ereaders, Majid gives in to temptation, and Eric finds value and delight in his secondhand hardware.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 399: Holiday Tech Gift Guide 2024
-
On this weeks episode we have a packed out show. You’re going to love it. The first topic ... making the case for why you should use Arch! Then we have our holiday gift guide for you and so much more. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. We are only 1 shows away from episode 400! We have big things in store for you. Now let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!
-
Linux Matters: A Textual Rummage With Jason
We discuss exploring JSON data, joining the Fediverse for real, and listening to looong audiobooks.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #21 – Alpha-Omega’s Michael Winser and Catalyzing Sustainable Improvements in Open Source Security