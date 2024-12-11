today's howtos
Installing Redis Server Almalinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Redis Server is widely used to build scalable applications by providing a high-performance in-memory data structure storage facility used as a database, cache, and message broker.
2 ways: Install RPM Packages on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky
RPM (Red Hat Package Manager) is commonly used in Red Hat-based distributions like AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, Oracle Linux, Fedora, and CentOS. It allows users to install, update, and manage software packages quickly.
Network World ☛ Working with PDF files on Linux
Popular free and open source PDF editors include LibreOffice, PDFSam, PDFedit, ONLYOFFICE and Xournal++.
Medium ☛ 10 Essential Linux Commands for Beginner DevOps Engineers to Automate Workflows
Predictive Analytics: Enhancing Linux System Reliability with Data-Driven Insights