GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software

Rick: Lisa, I’d be interested in your thoughts on the implications of ONOS for the global open access (OA) movement. When I first saw the announcement of ONOS, my initial thought was “That’s it for the ‘global transition to open access.’” A country of 1.5 billion people, with a large and growing research enterprise, had just sunk roughly $750 million of public funds into what amounts to the biggest Big Deal subscription arrangement in history, thus entrenching the paid-access model in that very large country for the foreseeable future. It reminds me a bit of when India announced that it will not adopt Plan S, as has the United States, while China is ambivalent: its research institutions have expressed support for Plan S but the government has not signed on. All of this pretty much guarantees that Plan S will remain a regional boutique scheme rather than a global OA system. I wonder if ONOS suggests a similar fate for OA more generally.