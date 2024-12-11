GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ 2024: A Year of Advocacy and Growth for the FreeBSD Foundation
In 2024, the FreeBSD Foundation significantly expanded its advocacy efforts, raising FreeBSD’s profile, fostering community collaboration, and celebrating its unique contributions to the tech world. Through impactful events, strategic communications, strengthened partnerships, and direct community engagement, the Foundation solidified FreeBSD’s reputation as a powerful, reliable, and innovative open source operating system.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
SUSE Security Team Spotlight Autumn 2024
Welcome to the second edition of our new spotlight series. With these posts we want to give you an insight into activities of the SUSE security team beyond major security findings for which we are publishing dedicated reports. Autumn is always a busy time at SUSE, when new service pack releases and new products are prepared. This results also in an increased amount of review requests arriving for the SUSE security team. This time we will be looking at various D-Bus interfaces, Polkit authentication, temporary file handling issues, a small PAM module and setgid-binary, Varlink IPC in systemd as well as some other topics.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ What is SBOM? Software bill of materials explained
A software bill of materials has lots of definitions with common core elements.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Spark or Hadoop: the best choice for big data teams?
It might have been the Olympic spirit coursing through me, or perhaps my deep fascination with data and mathematics, but at the time I found myself drawing parallels between Spark’s architecture and the world of sports. So here I am, ready to explain why Spark outranks its competitors and crosses the finish line first.
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 8 December 2024
Week highlights: new major releases of Hugin and OBS Studio, new beta of Friction 1.0, FreeCAD and Audacity dev news.
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Access/Content
-
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Chatting at the Kitchen Table about India’s ONOS Deal
Rick: Lisa, I’d be interested in your thoughts on the implications of ONOS for the global open access (OA) movement. When I first saw the announcement of ONOS, my initial thought was “That’s it for the ‘global transition to open access.’” A country of 1.5 billion people, with a large and growing research enterprise, had just sunk roughly $750 million of public funds into what amounts to the biggest Big Deal subscription arrangement in history, thus entrenching the paid-access model in that very large country for the foreseeable future. It reminds me a bit of when India announced that it will not adopt Plan S, as has the United States, while China is ambivalent: its research institutions have expressed support for Plan S but the government has not signed on. All of this pretty much guarantees that Plan S will remain a regional boutique scheme rather than a global OA system. I wonder if ONOS suggests a similar fate for OA more generally.
-
-
-