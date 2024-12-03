Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 03, 2024

Updated This Past Day

  1. Why Your Web Site Should Also Support HTTP (Without 'Secure')
    sites which force everybody to use HTTPS have an inherent accessibility problem
  2. Microsoft Windows is Technically at 0% in Some Countries
    It's not an important platform to target anymore
  3. Windows Measured at 5.7% 'Market Share' in Philippines, GNU/Linux Rose to 5%
    It was 3.62% last month
  4. statCounter: GNU/Linux Up to 4.6%, Windows Down Sharply This Month (Almost 22% Worldwide)
    Let's see it the figures stay stable throughout the month
  5. Figures of Note: Tesla's Debt Has More Than Doubled in Two Years and It's a Symptom of a Fake Economic Order
    Cash infusions by taxpayers can create "billionaires" who aren't "job creators" (see what happened to Twitter) and bring no benefits to these taxpayers, only poverty
  6. Linux Foundation Let Linux.com Rot for Two Months and Now It Posts Ridiculous Spam
    Mindless shopping site

    New

  7. A Cult of Fake Security
    It's almost as if there's a coordinated effort to weed out and drive away people who are passionate about security for the users, as opposed to the financial security of companies like Google and Microsoft
  8. Gemini Links 02/12/2024: Long Hair and Spirituality, Technology and Nature
    Links for the day
  9. Windows Not Even a 'Thing' Anymore... in North America (Where It Originally Came From)?
    StatCounter shows Windows isn't even listed as a leading platform in any country in North America
  10. Links 02/12/2024: Obesity Crisis to Worsen, Syrian Coups Rebound
    Links for the day
  11. Months After Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Nigeria Windows "Market Share" Collapses (Now Measured at 5%)
    Of course the winner is Android (new all-time high of 77.3%)
  12. South America Has Made It (Android Majority Everywhere) and in North America New Records for GNU/Linux Usage
    Windows monopoly rents cannot be salvaged
  13. Windows Down to Only One in Six Internet- or Web-Connected Devices in Asia
    it's not looking good for Microsoft
  14. Microsoft Windows Market Share in the United Kingdom Has Fallen to About 20%
    Microsoft knows the true numbers, but it would rather not tell
  15. Links 02/12/2024: Journalists Arrested, Tesla Factories Destroying the Planet and Public Health
    Links for the day
  16. Gemini Links 02/12/2024: Adventures With Bevy, Google Very Evil, Jumping Into Gemini
    Links for the day
  17. BetaNews is Still a Shrine of Microsoft, and Casually Also an LLM Slop Factory
    Fake articles, anti-Linux FUD, and Microsoft propaganda make a sound "business model"?
  18. [Meme] Cyber Monday is Not a Thing; There's No Such Thing (It's a Corporate SPAM Campaign Plaguing the Web)
    Enough with these fake 'holidays' that billionaires (business oligarchs) keep inventing to make more money at other people's expense (debt)
  19. Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) and Linux Foundation: Same Mentality of Revisionism and Plunder
    Lie about history and then 'cash in'
  20. [Meme] Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Begs You for Donations
    How does one even spend 20,000 dollars per month???
  21. Why Software Freedom Conservancy Does Not Deserve Money (Karen Sandler is Already a Millionaire and Her Organisation Attacks Free Software Leaders)
    These people speak for "Big Money" interests, not for freedom
  22. On the internet [sic] (Lowercase), They Spread Misinformation About the Internet
    Hugh Grant remembers what happened before he was born
  23. Richard Stallman Was Getting Honorary Doctorates Almost Every Year Until 'Cancel Culture' Stepped in, Distracting From Jeffrey Epstein's Ties to Bill Gates
    This finally ended... earlier this year (October)
  24. Self-Deprecating Attacks on RMS
    Drew DeVault seems to have deleted all of his social control media accounts
  25. When Bills Are Rising, Whereas the Demand Isn't (OpenAI is Insolvent)
    Latest month on record shows traffic fell about 3 times lower than earlier this year
  26. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  27. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 01, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, December 01, 2024
  28. Links 02/12/2024: Climate, Sportwashing, and Software Patents
    Links for the day
  29. Gemini Links 02/12/2024: Words and Apologies, Being Rude, and Geminauts 0.1.0 Release
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-11-26 to 2024-12-02
    1874 /n/2024/11/27/There_Are_More_Devuan_Based_Distros_of_GNU_Linux_Each_Year.shtml
    1644 /n/2024/11/30/Proving_Yet_Again_That_Techrights_Was_Right_About_UEFI_Secure_B.shtml
    927 /n/2024/12/02/Why_Software_Freedom_Conservancy_Does_Not_Deserve_Money_Karen_S.shtml
    918 /n/2024/11/30/Apache_Software_Foundation_Already_Infiltrated_by_Microsoft_for.shtml
    636 /n/2024/12/02/Figures_of_Note_Tesla_s_Debt_Has_More_Than_Doubled_in_Two_Years.shtml
    586 /n/2024/11/19/What_IBMers_Say_About_IBM_Causing_IBMers_to_Resign_by_Making_Li.shtml
    570 /n/2024/11/29/Links_29_11_2024_Smithfield_Market_in_London_Shutting_Down_BRIC.shtml
    569 /n/2024/11/25/BetaNews_is_Run_and_Written_by_Bots_That_Make_Clickbait.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

GNU gettext 0.23 and Unifont 16.0.02 Released
Two GNU releases
EasyOS 5.8.2 released
I have uploaded version 5.8.2
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder
HandBrake 1.9 was released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform video transcoder application that brings new features and improvements.
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released
Dear Xfce community, I am happy to announce the release of Xfce4.20 pre2
 
Qt Creator 15 Open-Source IDE Released with Axivion Support, New Themes
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 15 as the latest stable version for this open-source, free, and cross-platform IDE (Integrated Development Environment) for GNU/Linux.
today's leftovers
BSD, Debian, and FOSS
Applications and HowTos
not only FOSS
Open Hardware and Mobile Stuff
on the hardware side of things
Programming Leftovers
Development picks, a handful for now
I think the donation notification works
A few months ago, I blogged about a change for Plasma 6.2 to show a once-a-year system notification asking for a donation, starting on December 1st
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024
The 216th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 1st, 2024.
Android Leftovers
What Happened to the Android One Program
Clapgrep: An Easy-to-Use Open Source Linux App To Search Through Your PDFs and Text Documents
Want to look for something in your text documents? Use Clapgrep to quick search for it
Not Sure If You'll Like Linux? Try It From Your Browser
As a long-time Linux user, I enjoy encouraging others to try it
25 Must-Have Apps for Fedora Linux Users
Maximize your Fedora experience with this comprehensive guide to the top 25 apps
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: AnduinOS 1.0.1
AnduinOS is an Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the GNOME desktop environment
Audiocasts: Free Software Security Podcast and Banned C++ Contributor Andrew Tomazos Speaks Out
A pair of new picks
Debian Developers'/Development Updates: Guido Günther, Colin Watson, Sandro Knauß, and Junichi Uekawa
or IRL updates
today's howtos
some howtos for Monday
Games: Proton 9.0-4 Beta, Steam Deck-Compatible Titles, and Veloren
3 picks for now
GNU/Linux, SUSE, and Oracle
today's leftovers
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel series.
today's howtos
some older leftovers
Promotion of Microsoft's Anti-Linux or Linux-Hostile Proprietary Nonsense
From howtogeek.com
Repairability Isn't Enough: Why I'm No Longer Supporting Software Freedom Conservancy
As a result, I have decided not to renew my membership
apt vs. dnf vs. pacman: What Makes Linux Package Managers Different?
Thanks to Linux package managers, you can easily install, update, and remove applications directly from the terminal
Jazz Up Ubuntu's Default Look With Custom Themes
Are you tired of Ubuntu's default plain look? Is changing wallpapers and accent colors not scratching that customization itch?
Sparky news 2024/11
The 11th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024...
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
This Week in KDE Apps: OptiImage first release, Itinerary redesign and more
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Programming Leffoverrs
Development picks
Best Databases and PSQL
Database related news
Hardware: Storage Costs, Raspberry Pi, OrangePi, and More
Hardware picks
today's howtos
last batch for today
I Installed Ubuntu on My Old MacBook Air and I Wish I'd Done it Sooner
Linux boosts performance on old Macs due to its efficiency and lightweight nature compared to newer versions of macOS
Last Arch Linux ISO Release for 2024 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0
There’s a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot available for download for those of you who want to install this well-known and highly customizable GNU/Linux distribution, powered by Linux kernel 6.12 and featuring an improved installation experience.
BSD: OpenBSD, EuroBSDcon
Some BSD picks
today's howtos
mostly idroot for now
Elementary OS 8: Interesting Ideas, Tough Ecosystem
I decided to kick the tires
Mobile or Open Hardware: Linux Phone Apps, GNU-like Mobile Linux, New Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W
Some Linux-centric hardware news
today's howtos
many howtos
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Gift Guides, Editor's Notes
half a dozen new pages
Latest From CISA and Windows TCO
security leftovers
9 Projects Ideas to Get into DIY Mode With Raspberry Pi Pico
Got a Raspberry Pi Pico? Here are some examples of what you can do with this tiny but versatile microcontroller
7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression
7-Zip 24.09 open-source file archiver enhances compression with larger default dictionaries, new hash checksums
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.
Chill With Tux: 16 Relaxing Games That Run on Linux
After a long day at work, you might not fancy sweating through a stressful Counter-Strike match or juggling a dozen objectives in your favorite MMO
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing
The upcoming release of IPFire is ready to be tested by you, our awesome community
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
KDE: OptiImage 1.0.0 is out! And Kirigami Addons 1.6.0
The first release of OptiImage is finally out
OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125
OrangePi indicates that the board will support a range of operating systems, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
From Invidious
Tux Machines Party at "Lazy Panda" (Manchester) [original]
celebrating at "Lazy Panda"
