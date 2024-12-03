Games: Vulkan Upgraded, Discord With Wayland, Lutris Release
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vulkan API 1.4 released with new required extensions, better 8K rendering
The Khronos Group have today announced the release of the Vulkan 1.4 API specification, with various changes and improvements for game and application developers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Disney Black Friday Humble Bundle has 17 classics for you like Star Wars and LEGO
I doubt you need any more games, or perhaps you do, and you fancy some classics. Well the Disney Black Friday Humble Bundle has some fun stuff in it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Motorsport Games delisting all NASCAR games after iRacing license transfer
Motorsport Games announced at the end of November, that all NASCAR games will be delisted from stores on December 31st.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inventory management battler NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters gets new content - we have keys to give away
NeoDuel: Backpack Monsters from DiceHit Games, Rogue Duck Interactive and The 4 Winds Entertainment is an inventory management battler with a creature collecting / fusing twist and a fresh content update recently went live. It has Native Linux support too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Looks like Discord finally fixed Linux screen and audio sharing with Wayland
A while ago in November, it seems I missed a post from a user in the GamingOnLinux Discord server, noting that the Discord developers finally hooked up screen and audio sharing for Linux with Wayland.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lutris game manager v0.5.18 released with improved GOG and itch.io support, various other features
Lutris, the popular free and open source game manager for Linux, has a fresh update out now fixing up some issues and adding in a good bunch of new features.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blizzard are delisting Warcraft I and II from GOG, so GOG adds a special discount and will keep them updated
GOG have announced that Warcraft I and Warcraft II are going to be leaving GOG "at the publisher's request" (Blizzard).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux share remains above 2% in the November 2024 Steam Survey thanks to Steam Deck
Valve have released the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey for November 2024. Here's the details from it. The good news, for Linux users, is that Linux remains above 2% again overall.
Linuxiac:
Lutris 0.5.18 Brings Default Dark Theme and Cover-Art Display
Lutris, a free and open-source gaming platform for Linux, has unveiled its latest version, 0.5.18. The update brings several new features and enhancements that improve user experience while also refining its integration across different platforms.
But first, for those unfamiliar with Lutris, let me explain in short. It is an open-source gaming platform designed to streamline game management on Linux systems, making it easy to play everything from native Linux titles to Windows games, emulators, and more.
Vulkan 1.4 Expands Cross-Platform GPU Capabilities
Today, Khronos Group, a consortium dedicated to creating open, royalty-free interoperability standards, unveiled Vulkan 1.4, the latest update to their widely adopted open-standard royalty-free 3D graphics and compute API.
This new version integrates numerous proven, developer-requested features directly into the core specification, making application development and deployment across different platforms more seamless than ever.
For the unfamiliar, unlike older APIs, Vulkan offers developers direct and efficient access to GPU hardware, making it a popular choice for game engines, graphics applications, and high-performance computing. Now, back to the topic.