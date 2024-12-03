Games: Vulkan Upgraded, Discord With Wayland, Lutris Release

Tux Machines

Qt Creator 15 Open-Source IDE Released with Axivion Support, New Themes

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 14, the Qt Creator 15 release is here as a hefty update that introduces a visual refresh for enhanced usability with new light and dark themes that feature higher contrast and optimized spacing. Users can switch between the new themes from Preferences > Environment > Interface > Theme.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. This week we reached 50K followers on Twitter and I can’t thank you enough!

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since Linux 6.13’s merge window was opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.12 was released, which means that it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.

HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder

HandBrake 1.9 is here more than six months after HandBrake 1.8 and introduces an Intel QSV VVC hardware video decoder, support for lossless VP9 encoding, an ALAC audio encoder, Vorbis pass-through support, and a new option to enable AV1 screen content coding (SCC) on the Intel Lunar Lake QSV AV1 encoder.

Last Arch Linux ISO Release for 2024 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0

Arch Linux 2024.12.01 is out now as the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot to include the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel series by default, which should give you a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices but also older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs didn’t detect some of your components.

Games: Vulkan Upgraded, Discord With Wayland, Lutris Release

GNU gettext 0.23 and Unifont 16.0.02 Released

  
EasyOS 5.8.2 released

  
Android Leftovers

  
YouTube TV for Android gets resizable PiP-style miniplayer

 
Why Copyleft Matters

  
Have you ever wondered who controls the software you use? In a world increasingly reliant on software, the answer to this question is more crucial than ever and has profound implications for our freedom

 
Zoo elephants get a musical toy to enrich their lives | Arduino Blog

  
An Arduino Mega 2560 board plays the tones through a DY-SV5W media player module, which outputs an audio signal to an outdoor speaker system

 
Security Leftovers

  
Nitrux 3.8 “db” Released Packed with Performance Boosts

  
The immutable systemd-free distro Nitrux 3.8 is out, featuring Linux kernel 6.12, improved boot time, enhanced NVIDIA support, and more

 
Cinnamon Desktop 6.4 Released with New Look

  
A new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment has been tagged for release – a sure-fire sign that the Linux Mint 22.1 beta is on the way

 
ClamAV: The Best Malwarebytes Alternative for Linux

  
Malwarebytes isn’t available for Linux, but ClamAV is a reliable alternative

 
DreamQuest N100 Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption

  
For this instalment in the series, we examine the power consumption of the DreamQuest N100 Mini PC and compare it to four other machines

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Kate - 1500 accepted merge requests!

  
I just looked at our GitLab page today and thought

 
5 Linux commands for locating system slowdowns fast

  
If you've ever experienced a system slowdown on Linux

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Applications and HowTos

  
Open Hardware and Mobile Stuff

  
Programming Leftovers

  
I think the donation notification works

  
A few months ago, I blogged about a change for Plasma 6.2 to show a once-a-year system notification asking for a donation, starting on December 1st

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024

  
The 216th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 1st, 2024.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Clapgrep: An Easy-to-Use Open Source Linux App To Search Through Your PDFs and Text Documents

  
Want to look for something in your text documents? Use Clapgrep to quick search for it

 
Not Sure If You'll Like Linux? Try It From Your Browser

  
As a long-time Linux user, I enjoy encouraging others to try it

 
25 Must-Have Apps for Fedora Linux Users

  
Maximize your Fedora experience with this comprehensive guide to the top 25 apps

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: AnduinOS 1.0.1

  
AnduinOS is an Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the GNOME desktop environment

 
Audiocasts: Free Software Security Podcast and Banned C++ Contributor Andrew Tomazos Speaks Out

  
Debian Developers'/Development Updates: Guido Günther, Colin Watson, Sandro Knauß, and Junichi Uekawa

  
today's howtos

  
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released

  
Dear Xfce community, I am happy to announce the release of Xfce4.20 pre2

 
Games: Proton 9.0-4 Beta, Steam Deck-Compatible Titles, and Veloren

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux, SUSE, and Oracle

  
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel series.

 
today's howtos

  
Promotion of Microsoft's Anti-Linux or Linux-Hostile Proprietary Nonsense

  
Repairability Isn't Enough: Why I'm No Longer Supporting Software Freedom Conservancy

  
As a result, I have decided not to renew my membership

 
apt vs. dnf vs. pacman: What Makes Linux Package Managers Different?

  
Thanks to Linux package managers, you can easily install, update, and remove applications directly from the terminal

 
Jazz Up Ubuntu's Default Look With Custom Themes

  
Are you tired of Ubuntu's default plain look? Is changing wallpapers and accent colors not scratching that customization itch?

 
Sparky news 2024/11

  
The 11th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024...

 
NixOS 24.11 Released with GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.2, PipeWire by Default

  
The developers of the independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, released today NixOS 24.11, a major update that introduces support for recent technologies and other changes.

 
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
This Week in KDE Apps: OptiImage first release, Itinerary redesign and more

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
Programming Leffoverrs

  
Best Databases and PSQL

  
Hardware: Storage Costs, Raspberry Pi, OrangePi, and More

  
today's howtos

  
I Installed Ubuntu on My Old MacBook Air and I Wish I'd Done it Sooner

  
Linux boosts performance on old Macs due to its efficiency and lightweight nature compared to newer versions of macOS

 
Last Arch Linux ISO Release for 2024 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12 and Archinstall 3.0

  
There’s a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot available for download for those of you who want to install this well-known and highly customizable GNU/Linux distribution, powered by Linux kernel 6.12 and featuring an improved installation experience.

 
BSD: OpenBSD, EuroBSDcon

  
today's howtos

  
Elementary OS 8: Interesting Ideas, Tough Ecosystem

  
I decided to kick the tires

 
Mobile or Open Hardware: Linux Phone Apps, GNU-like Mobile Linux, New Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W

  
today's howtos

  
PCLinuxOS Magazine: Screenshots, Gift Guides, Editor's Notes

  
Latest From CISA and Windows TCO

  
9 Projects Ideas to Get into DIY Mode With Raspberry Pi Pico

  
Got a Raspberry Pi Pico? Here are some examples of what you can do with this tiny but versatile microcontroller

 
7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression

  
7-Zip 24.09 open-source file archiver enhances compression with larger default dictionaries, new hash checksums

 
Linux Mint Topped DistroWatch’s Rankings

  
Linux Mint climbs to the number one spot on DistroWatch, unseating MX Linux after five years of dominance in the popular ranking

 
Armbian 24.11 Released with Support for OrangePi 5 Max and Radxa ROCK 5B+

  
The Armbian team announced today the release and general availability of Armbian 24.11 as a major update aimed at enhancing functionality and expanding hardware support of this Debian and Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM devices.

 
Chill With Tux: 16 Relaxing Games That Run on Linux

  
After a long day at work, you might not fancy sweating through a stressful Counter-Strike match or juggling a dozen objectives in your favorite MMO

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 is available for testing

  
The upcoming release of IPFire is ready to be tested by you, our awesome community

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
KDE: OptiImage 1.0.0 is out! And Kirigami Addons 1.6.0

  
The first release of OptiImage is finally out

 
OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

  
OrangePi indicates that the board will support a range of operating systems, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software

  
Tux Machines Party at "Lazy Panda" (Manchester) [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
