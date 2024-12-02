Qt Creator 15 Open-Source IDE Released with Axivion Support, New Themes

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 02, 2024



Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 14, the Qt Creator 15 release is here as a hefty update that introduces a visual refresh for enhanced usability with new light and dark themes that feature higher contrast and optimized spacing. Users can switch between the new themes from Preferences > Environment > Interface > Theme.

Qt Creator 15 also introduces a more polished Extensions mode to provide devs with more extensive and nicely formatted descriptions using Markdown, as well as Axivion support with the inclusion of the official Axivion plugin, allowing devs to access Axivion code analysis directly in the Debug mode.

