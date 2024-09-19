Free Software Leftovers
-
Linux Links ☛ Revisited: RMuP – terminal-based music player
Rusty Music Player (RMuP) is a TUI music player. It’s free and open source software written in Rust.
-
Medevel ☛ OpenMedLab: Empowering Healthcare Innovation with Open-Source Solutions
In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the integration of technology and data has become essential.
-
Medevel ☛ Marley: A Free and Open-Source Clinic Practice Management System
Marley, also known as Frappe Health, is an innovative open-source healthcare management system. Built on the robust Frappe Framework, which also powers ERPNext, Marley offers a comprehensive solution for healthcare institutions. It caters to small and medium-sized clinics, hospitals, and healthcare providers, streamlining their operations with tailored features.
-
Medevel ☛ Metriport: An Open-Source Platform for Healthcare Data Integration
Metriport is an open-source platform designed for healthcare providers, developers, and organizations to seamlessly manage and integrate health data.
-
Medevel ☛ 10 Best free browsers with VPN for Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android
Nowadays, where online privacy and security are paramount concerns, using a browser with built-in VPN support has become increasingly crucial.