Programming Leftovers
Karl Seguin ☛ Creating enums at comptime
In Basic MetaProgramming in Zig we saw how std.meta.hasFn uses @typeInfo to determine if the type is a struct, union or enum. In this post, we'll take expand that introduction and use std.builtin.Type to create our own type.
Rlang ☛ How to Print All Rows of a Tibble in R: A Beginner’s Guide
In the world of R programming, tibbles are enhanced data frames that provide a more user-friendly way to handle data. Unlike traditional data frames, tibbles come with a set of features that make data manipulation and viewing easier. However, one common question arises among beginners: How can I print all rows of a tibble? This guide will walk you through the process step-by-step, ensuring you fully understand how to make the most of tibbles in your R projects.
Rlang ☛ Mastering printf() in C: A Beginner’s Guide
In the world of C programming, understanding how to effectively use printf() is crucial for any beginner. As one of the most widely used functions, it plays a pivotal role in outputting formatted text to the console. This guide aims to demystify printf(), providing you with a solid foundation to enhance your coding skills.
[Old] Matan Abudy ☛ One-Thing Apps | Matan Abudy
I love apps that do only one thing but do it well. I don’t need an app to solve all my problems in one interface. This usually leads to one of the following: [...]
[Repeat] Buttondown LLC ☛ Goodhart's Law in Software Engineering
I recently got into an argument with some people about whether small functions were mostly a good idea or always 100% a good idea, and it reminded me a lot about Goodhart's Law:
"When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure."
Andy Wingo: whippet progress update: feature-complete!
Greetings, gentle readers. Today, an update on recent progress in the Whippet embeddable garbage collection library.
feature-completeness
When I started working on Whippet, two and a half years ago already, I was aiming to make a new garbage collector for Guile. In the beginning I was just focussing on proving that it would be advantageous to switch, and also learning how to write a GC. I put off features like ephemerons and heap resizing until I was satisfied with the basics.
Peter Czanik: A call for syslog-ng testing
After the last syslog-ng release, we started a campaign to close open issues on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub. We'd like to continue this effort and call for collaboration from our users and contributors to make OSE even more stable. While unit tests are great (and we do many tests in-house), nothing can replace using syslog-ng in real-world situations. This blog collects some resources about how you can start testing the latest syslog-ng release from Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub.
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.8.1 LTS released
Qt for MCUs 2.8.1 LTS (Long-Term Support) has been released and is available for download. This first patch release provides bug fixes and other improvements while maintaining source compatibility with Qt for MCUs 2.8. It does not add any new functionality.
LWN ☛ Swift 6 released
Version 6.0 of the Swift programming language has been released.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ Strong and Valid with Raku
I have chosen not to remove characters. Doing so can only solve the 3 repeating characters in a row problem, and inserting a new character in the middle of the repeating characters solves the problem in one step. In addition to potentially adding a missing character type (lowercase, uppercase, digit).
-
Python
Matthew Rocklin ☛ What does Pangeo 2.0 Look Like? — Matthew Rocklin
In January 2018 I published a blogpost titled Pangeo: JupyterHub, Dask, and XArray on the Cloud, which introduced a new architecture for running scalable Python computations on the cloud using …
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Hackaday ☛ Blowing Up Shell Scripts
One of the most universal experiences of any Linux or Unix user is working through a guide or handbook and coming across an almost unbelievably complex line of code meant to be executed with a shell. At the time of encountering a snippet like this it’s difficult to imagine any human ever having written it in the first place, but with some dedication it is possible to tease out what these small bits of code do when they’re typed into the terminal and run (unless it’s something like :(){ :|:& };: but that’s another story entirely). [noperator] recently built a tool which helps users in this predicament understand these shell scripts by expanding them into a more human-intelligible form.
