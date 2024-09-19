today's howtos
-
Teleport ☛ How to Implement Scalable Access Controls with RBAC: Best Practices fo
In the arms race to secure environments, codifying permissions often becomes an afterthought in the wake of setting up a new access tool. I often speak with organizations that either don’t know who has permission to what, or have no permission definitions at all.
-
How to Install Stremio Streaming App on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn the commands to install the Stremio desktop app on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux using the command terminal for streaming online videos. Stremio is an open-source application for all popular platforms, including Ubuntu 20.04 GNU/Linux and its previous versions.
-
Install PostgreSQL pgAdmin 4 on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux
Learn the commands to install – the PostgreSQL GUI interface pgAdmin 4 tools on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish GNU/Linux to manage Databases using a web-based graphical user interface.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ Kubectl Create Pods: How to Create Pods in Kubernetes
A pod is a group of one or more containers with shared storage/network resources and a specification for how to run the containers.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ Kubectl Delete Deployment – How to Delete a Kubernetes Deployment
You need to delete a deployment in Kubernetes to free up resources, update or reconfigure applications, manage testing environments, scale down during low usage, or troubleshoot issues.