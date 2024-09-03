today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ WeAct RA4M1 – A small board with plenty of GPIOs that’s software-compatible with the Arduino UNO R4
Last week, we covered the Maker Go RA4M1-R4 development board, an inexpensive “clone” of the Arduino UNO R4 Minima with some small modifications like support for up to 50V DC input and a 3.3V/5V switch for I/Os. But today, I’ve come across a smaller and cheaper Renesas RA4M1 board that’s also software compatible with the Arduino UNO R4. Meet the WeAct RA4M1.
CNX Software ☛ T1000-E Card Tracker is a thin, credit card-sized GPS tracker with Meshtastic support
Seeed Studio has introduced the T1000-E, an updated version of the SenseCAP T1000 Card Tracker, built for Meshtastic. This rugged tracker is compact, about the size of a credit card, making it easy to carry or attach to assets. It uses Semtech LR1110 RF transceiver, Nordic Semi nRF52840 wireless SoC, and MediaTek/Aihora AG3335 GPS module for precise, low-power tracking and communication.
IBM
Red Hat ☛ Exploring the full capabilities of the Web Terminal Operator
The Web Terminal Operator is a useful tool that provides users with a shell environment from the Red Hat OpenShift web console. Within the shell environment, preinstalled tools such as
ocand
kubectlhelp you manage your OpenShift resources without leaving the web console.
Desktop Environments/WMs
Michał Sapka ☛ Fvwm - part I
So, this is out-of-the-box experience with Fvwm. It’s different from anything I’ve used recently. From what I’ve been told, anything here can be adjusted, so I’ll start working on my config file soon. As for now, I have to get used to paging as it’s the one thing which I have no idea how to use.
