Debian: Debian goes retro with a spatial desktop that time forgot and "Debian Taco'
The Register UK ☛ Debian goes retro with a spatial desktop that time forgot
It's a minimalist, opinionated setup of Debian 13 "Trixie" with the MATE desktop, specially configured for spatial operation. That itself is a rare thing in the 21st century, but it's not the only unusual thing about this distro. There's no ISO image available, just a ZIP file containing the files needed to put on a blank FAT32 USB key to make it bootable.
Simon Josefsson ☛ Debian Taco – Towards a GitSecDevOps Debian
The Debian Taco project publish rebuilt binary packages, package repository metadata (InRelease, Packages, etc), container images, cloud images and live images.
All packages are built from pristine source packages in the Debian archive. Debian Taco does not modify any Debian source code nor add or remove any packages found in Debian.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ London called, and the world answered: creating a Summit without borders
When we announced that the Ubuntu Summit 25.10 would be a remote event, we knew we were taking a big step. We asked ourselves: how can we capture the spirit of an in-person community event and convey its energy through a screen? How can we connect the circle of friends from all over the world? We certainly had an ambitious quest with the Quokka edition of the Ubuntu Summit!
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Big GPU & Kernel Update Headed to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
A new hardware enablement (HWE) will roll out to users on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS this month, ahead of the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS point release due on February 12. Ubuntu’s engineers periodically backport the Linux kernel and graphics drivers included in interim releases to the current long-term support (LTS) version. The next update delivers components from Ubuntu 25.10, released in October 2025. This means the Ubuntu 24.04.4 HWE brings the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2.7, a sizeable leap over the 25.0.x series that was delivered in the 24.04.3 HWE update last August.
