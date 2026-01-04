news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2026,

updated Jan 04, 2026



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features! - KDE Blogs —

Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations, and are polishing up and merging work that was nearing completion late last year. Among them are some impactful accessibility features, plus lots more holiday goodies!

Also, allow us to thank everyone who donated to KDE’s 2025 end-of-year fundraiser. Thanks to all of you, we raised an additional €385,000 for KDE e.V. — a staggering, awe-inspiring sum of money! KDE e.V. will put it to good use keeping KDE financially and technically sustainable for years to come.

Finally, please welcome to TWiP John Veness, who has helped out with this week's post! Contributions here are warmly appreciated.