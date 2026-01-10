Other Sites
The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.
THIRDREALITY lists a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of onboard storage, along with integrated wireless connectivity including dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth/BLE, Thread, and standard Zigbee.
KDE Frameworks 6.22 is here to fix multiple clipboard-related issues on Wayland, including an issue that caused the current copied data from the Klipper clipboard app to be lost when closing the pop-up without selecting anything, and an issue where the Spectacle screenshot tool failed to copy screenshots to the clipboard.
KDE Gear 25.12.1 is here with improvements for the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, which now features an extractor for KLM’s “Ticket for your trip” emails, support for extracting GOMUS annual tickets, and an updated KLM boarding pass extractor to also extract the boarding group.
- This Week in Plasma: car of the year edition
- Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
- KDE Frameworks 6.22 Fixes Multiple Clipboard-Related Issues on Wayland
- KDE Frameworks 6.22 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop. Here’s what’s new!
- Immutable Distro Nitrux 5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, New Tools
- Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 5.1 as a new stable update to this immutable and systemd-free distribution featuring new and updated components.
- Barbados Joining Growing Number of Nations Where GNU/Linux is Measured at Around 10% [original]
- Did something happen there?
- New GeForce NOW native Linux support could lure Windows 10 refugees
- NVIDIA is reportedly preparing to bring NVIDIA GeForce NOW to Linux so that users finally have native support for the cloud gaming service
- Fedora Dominated by IBM Staff, Red Hat is 100% Focused on Promoting Slop and Riding Bubbles
- Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) Officially Nears End of Life
- Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) will reach end of life on January 15, 2026
- I changed this Android setting and now I can fit 30% more on my screen
- Dozzle 9.0 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Improves Log Grouping
- Dozzle 9.0 real‑time Docker log viewer adds collapsible homepage sections
- loss32 Wants to Turn Linux Into a Full Win32 Desktop Powered by WINE
- loss32 is an experimental Linux project that runs an entire Win32 desktop under WINE
- Daily driving Linux for 3 years taught me these 6 habits
- I deleted Windows off my work computer and permanently switched to Linux
- LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
- Cinnamon 6.6 has landed in LMDE 7
- Steam Is Coming to ARM64 as Ubuntu Opens Testing via Snap
- Steam is moving closer to ARM64 availability as Ubuntu opens testing of a Snap package powered by FEX x86 emulation
- This awesome tool for Linux newcomers is like Ninite for Team Tux
- Well, it turns out that someone has made something similar for Linux distros
- Turning freedom values into freedom practice with the FSF tech team
- Ian Kelling, FSF senior systems administrator, and also our president
- Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
- This is free and open source software
- Ubuntu Sway – Ubuntu with Sway Wayland compositor
- Ubuntu Sway aims to provide a user-friendly desktop based on Sway
- This Week in GNOME: #231 Blueprint Maps
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from January 02 to January 09
- 2026 Exercise [original]
- I used to underestimate the importance of this, not just for physical but also for mental benefits
- Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux
- Linux as a brand
- Does 1 in 10 Laptops/Desktops in Somalia Run GNU/Linux Now? [original]
- statCounter sees the same duo at almost 10%
- Android Leftovers
- I used the Honor Magic8 Pro, and the OnePlus 15 should be worried
- This free tool gives you one easy way to install apps on Linux and Mac - here's how
- With Homebrew, you get access to even more apps - maintained by both Linux and MacOS developers
- KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
- The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
- IPFire Linux Firewall Distro Adds Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 Support, LLDP and CDPv2
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 199 has been released today by developer Michael Tremer as a new update to this hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall, which introduces Wi-Fi 7 support and many other changes.
- The state of Enterprise Linux for networking
- The open-source Linux operating system has emerged to be the foundation for cloud and networking across industries
- Why do I use Linux? It's the apps, and here are 7 of my favorites
- Many people say they would switch to Linux if it weren't for the lack of some Windows-exclusive apps
- This lightweight distro loaded with apps is not your father's GNU/Linux - here's why
- Lightweight Linux distributions get a bad rap for shipping with minimal reinstalled software
- MUSE Book laptop review – Testing an octa-core RISC-V Linux laptop in 2026
- SpacemiT sent me a sample of the MUSE Book RISC-V Linux laptop for review
- CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher Xfce: Spanish Distro Takes Chances, Mostly Succeeds
- CuerdOS 2.0 Skycatcher’s Xfce edition leans on Debian Trixie, custom tuning
- GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Benin, Says statCounter [original]
- GNU/Linux gains
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Android Leftovers
- Your Android-powered car will get faster updates thanks to Qualcomm
- This Week in Plasma: new year, new accessibility features!
- Plasma developers are starting to trickle back from their vacations
- Want to try the original KDE desktop from 1996? I did, and it took me back - here's how
- You can revisit the early days of Linux through MiDesktop, a modern fork of the original KDE 1
- Games: Titles in Steam, Godot 4.6 Beta 3, Vista 11 at Risk as GNU/Linux Gains (RAM Prices Favour the Latter)
- many picks for today
- I built a project management dashboard with Linux KDE Plasma widgets (no apps needed)
- Well, here’s how I used KDE Plasma widgets to turn my Linux desktop into a functional project management dashboard
- 5 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu
- Ubuntu has long been the face of Linux
- Sick of Microslop? New Linux distro could win over Windows 11 haters
- This is markedly different from current Linux efforts on the Windows front
- Make Gnome Screenshot Work Again in Ubuntu 25.10
- For users who prefer the classic Gnome Screenshot tool
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.4, and Linux 6.12.64
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.4 kernel
- Android Leftovers
- Google’s new Android source code release schedule is bad news for custom ROMs
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with New OLED Display
- Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of their TUXEDO InfinityBook Max 16 Linux-powered laptop with newer NVIDIA GPUs, newer Intel CPU, and a new display.
- Someone made a sticky notes app within the Linux terminal, and you can download it right now
- Ever since I made the jump over to Linux
- This new Linux app lets you control your PC with your voice, and it's free
- EasySpeak should fill a notable gap in the Linux ecosystem where many existing voice tools are either proprietary
- Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
- This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
- 6 things Windows users always get wrong about Linux (and what’s actually true)
- There are many misconceptions about Linux
- This Linux distro is for people who just want games to work
- There's no shortage of gaming-focused Linux distros right now
- 3 must-try tools if you want Windows-like desktop widgets on Ubuntu
- During a recent visit to Stack Exchange's Unix and Linux section
- I Thought This Wikipedia App for Linux was Pointless (I Was Wrong)
- When I saw Wike in the GNOME Software store, I thought
- Debian Urgently Seeks Volunteers After Data Protection Team Resigns
- Debian seeks contributors interested in privacy to restore its Data Protection Team after all members stepped back
- Games: Humble Bundle, More Gaming Handhelds Running GNU/Linux, SteamOS 3.7.19
- 9 picks from GamingOnLinux
- Fedora 44 Will Be the First Distro to Adopt KDE's Plasma Login Manager
- KDE recently announced that Plasma 6.8 will drop X11 support completely
- Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative
- If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution
- One Week of 2026 [original]
- It has now been 7 days in the new year
- 5 tiny Linux tools that replace big, heavy apps
- It just works, and that's enough
- Linux package managers beat the Microsoft Store in every way
- And it's not even close
- 6 Linux distros that are perfect for rescuing your PC
- Whether it's destined for a closet or a landfill, these distros can be a perfect way to keep your PC alive
- System76's Rust-based COSMIC desktop for Linux is here — and it's amazing
- Most of the Linux distros I usually recommend to people tend to either use GNOME or KDE. Those 2 dominate the space
